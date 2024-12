Fireworks greeted runners at the start of the Honolulu Marathon on Dec. 11, 2022.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There’s still time to sign up for the Honolulu Marathon or one of its associated events this weekend, and be part of Hawaii sports history. The marathon, 10K and mile have already attracted a record number of entrants.

Online registration is closed, but anyone can still sign up today through Saturday at the Marathon Expo at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The expo hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday’s marathon starts at 5 a.m. at Aloha Tower and finishes at Kapiolani Park.

Those who haven’t trained for a 26.2-mile run or don’t want to pay $400 (or $320 for active duty military or students) for late registration have other options. They can instead do the Start to Park 10K for $120, which, like the marathon, is on Sunday, or the Kalakaua Merrie Mile for $70 on Saturday.

The Honolulu Marathon was the world’s largest in 1995, when it drew 34,434 entrants and had 27,022 finishers. That number has already been surpassed, as more than 35,000 are registered for this year’s Honolulu events, organizers said this week.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“It’s not apples to apples,” said Race Results publisher David Monti, who is also a Honolulu Marathon spokesman. “It’s around 2,500 for the mile, 9,000 for the 10K and the rest of it is the marathon.”

Still, it translates into full hotels and restaurants in Waikiki.

“The Outrigger Reef is already sold out,” Monti said. “The staff is super-excited.”

Although there aren’t as many runners from Japan as in the 1990s, a running boom since the end of the pandemic has generated many entrants from other countries, and locally, organizers said.

Running has become very social, Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal said.

“One (reason for the boom) was the pandemic and people being tired of social isolation,” Barahal said. “There’s also a dissatisfaction with online dating and the bar scene.”

As always, the Honolulu Marathon has no entry requirements, and people can take as long as they want to finish.

“The key identity of Honolulu is its inclusivity,” Monti said.

Around 40% of the entrants are first-timers, marathon spokesman Fredrik Bjurenvall said.

Paul Lonyangata is no rookie. The Kenyan, who turns 32 next week, has won the Paris Marathon twice and was second here in 2014. He is back to defend his 2023 championship in the men’s race after winning in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 41 seconds last year.

The women’s defending champion and top challengers are also Kenyans. Cynthia Limo won in 2:33:01 last year. She will likely be pushed by Sandra Tuei and Judith Jeptum Korir, Monti said.

Saturday’s Kalakaua Merrie Mile field is full of world-class middle distance stars, including 12 Olympians. If the conditions are good, a record could be set in the road-race mile. It begins at 7 a.m. at Monsarrat Avenue and goes down Kalakaua and back.

Neil Gourley, Oliver Hoare and Hobbs Kessler have all run the mile in 3:50 or better.