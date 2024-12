Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

BIO FILE: Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira

Title: Chief executive officer, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, since Nov. 1, 2023

Background: Joined OHA in November 2023. Previously, budget chief for Hawaii Senate, and executive strategy consultant for Kamehameha Schools

Community: Omidyar fellow; member of Prince Kūhio Civic Club; haumana (student), Halau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine

Family: Born and raised in Mililani, currently lives in Kailua; proud mom of three adult children

One more thing: It’s an exciting time for Hawaii, as there is an unprecedented level of collaboration and coordination among federal, state and county leaders. The time for transformational change to create a thriving Hawaii is upon us, and we have leaders in place who have the will and wherewithal to make it a reality.

1. You’ve said a priority is implementing OHA’s Strategic Plan, Mana I Mauli Ola, with its four directions: educational pathways; health outcomes; housing; and economic stability. Tell us more.

To achieve the desired outcomes outlined in Mana i Mauli Ola, I have focused on establishing a solid foundation to support the plan’s ambitious goals. Central to this has been creating an organizational structure capable of delivering on the vision articulated in our 15-year road map, grounded in our statutory mandates. This work represents critical steps in bettering the conditions of Native Hawaiians and advancing self-determination.

One of my first priorities was establishing the Strategy and Implementation Division, tasked with identifying actionable tactics to meet OHA’s 26 strategic outcomes. This division is the backbone for ensuring alignment, focus and measurable progress across all strategic efforts.

To lead this work effectively, I built a team of professionals with both lived experience and expertise in their respective areas. This intentional approach ensures that our leaders understand the complexity of Hawaii’s ecosystems, have deep connections to local networks, and are ready to advance these priorities immediately.

With this team in place, we have set measurable milestones, tracking our progress through clear benchmarks and indicators tied to each outcome.

There are challenges. The scope of OHA’s mission requires careful navigation of complex issues such as systemic racism, inequitable resource allocation and historical trauma. However, challenges also present opportunities to reaffirm our commitment to Native Hawaiian well-being and self-determination. Our work remains grounded in the understanding that OHA’s north star is Native Hawaiian recognition. Mana i Mauli Ola provides the framework and “GPS” to guide us toward this .

2. What are OHA’s immediate priorities?

>> Deepening community engagement: Ensuring Native Hawaiians are at the center of every decision and strategy we implement.

>> Building capacity within OHA: Strengthening internal processes, resources, and infrastructure to sustain our long-term impact.

>> Advocating for systemic change: Working to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder progress for Native Hawaiians and our ability to thrive as the indigenous people of these islands.

>> Maintaining alignment with statutory mandates: Keeping our focus on facilitating self-determination while advancing outcomes that better the lives of Native Hawaiians.

3. There’s a growing focus on reaching out to neighbor island constituents — outreach, with the goal of inclusion. What is OHA doing, and what are leaders learning?

OHA’s focus on engaging with beneficiaries statewide reflects our deep commitment to inclusion and responsiveness to our Native Hawaiian communities across Hawaii. Recognizing that each island faces distinct challenges and opportunities, OHA has expanded its outreach efforts.

Community feedback revealed a desire for deeper engagement and ongoing responsiveness to island-specific concerns. In response to this feedback, OHA launched a new community engagement initiative called Mea ʻAi and Manaʻo (“Food” and “Thoughts, Ideas, Opinions”), a bi-annual gathering designed to complement annual, formal site visits and meetings. This initiative shifts the focus toward community-centered gatherings, and accountability and transparency and fostering relationships.

4. What has developed from the Mea ʻAi and Manaʻo sessions?

OHA’s leaders have gained valuable insights. Among them: Each island has distinct priorities and challenges, whether housing and economic stability, environmental stewardship or cultural preservation. Tailored approaches are essential to address these differences.

Responsiveness is key. Beneficiaries want to see tangible outcomes from their feedback.

5. How does your experience apply to leading a Hawaii institution that must often take on difficult or controversial issues (such as Maunakea, funding requests or Hakuone, OHA’s proposed Kakaako Makai development)?

My experience as budget chief of the Hawaii Senate and executive strategy consultant for Kamehameha Schools has provided me with an invaluable network of trusted relationships that spans sectors and communities. In both roles, I had the privilege of working closely with entrepreneurs and leaders across Bishop Street, aliʻi trusts, Native Hawaiian-serving organizations, nonprofits, and at all levels of government. These connections are an essential asset as we work to advance OHA’s mission and to address the complex, often sensitive issues we face as an institution.

Leading an institution like OHA requires strategic vision and the ability to build consensus.

BONUS: Another pressing issue?

OHA is addressing the care and protection of iwi kupuna (ancestral remains), which are being disturbed by development activities and cesspool conversions. This work involves navigating not just cultural sensitivity but also regulatory frameworks and public perception. By engaging iwi kia‘i (protectors) and leveraging relationships with key leaders, we are collaboratively addressing the issue. This effort is a testament to the power of strategic leadership.