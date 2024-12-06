Letter: Isle motorcycle clubs roll out the holiday joy

Christmas is a-comin’ and how do I know? One-thousand-one motorcycles passed below my apartment on the first Sunday of December. The riders were in sharp formation and for sure had spent the previous day polishing their bikes and wrapping a Christmas gift or two for some child to enhance his and her holiday.

For such a large group of lady and gentleman bikers to be so organized is underappreciated. It certainly enhances their motorcycle reputation in my adult eyes and enriches the excitement of Christmas for 1,001 children.

Even on a smaller scale, let us all do something nice for someone else during this time, which celebrates the birth of Christ.

John Wollstein

Ala Wai