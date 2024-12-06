Letter: Legalizing marijuana would leave state stoned

A cottage industry for marijuana establishes Hawaii as a gateway drug locale like Amsterdam. When California legalized marijuana, a host of issues arose, including organized crime profiteering and shored tax payments. And using schools as a perimeter zone for county legal sales is shameful. THC in the bloodstream has scientific basis, establishes evidence for the impaired driver to determine if marijuana was being used in the vehicle also.

Aren’t police officers trained now for field sobriety testing of impaired driving? Focus on ohana and fixing the roads — simple stuff, not challenges you create and try to overcome. Legalizing marijuana is an excuse to create new taxes and impose more fees.

Stirling Hebenstreit

Manoa