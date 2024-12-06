Letter: Proposed tax is blatant government overreach

I disagree with your editorial in support of the empty homes tax (“It is time to pass ‘empty homes tax,’” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Dec. 2). I am a widower living in a four-bedroom home. While I have children living on Oahu, none presently live with me. My fear is that the City Council will move on to an underutilized homes tax.

I am reminded of a scene from an old movie, “Dr. Zhivago,” which chronicles Russia as it transitioned to communism. In one scene, a family comes home to a large house to learn the government has added other families because the house was underutilized.

I am concerned about government agencies pushing private property owners to comply with what the government thinks is the best use of private property. Seems like steps toward far too much government control to me.

James Mullis

Kaneohe