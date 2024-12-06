Off the news: Events commemorate Pearl Harbor attack

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A host of events are now underway to commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor, the historic assault by Japan that plunged America into World War II.

Saturday morning’s commemorative program at Pearl Harbor, themed “Forging Ahead,” starts at 7:50 a.m. Livestreaming of this and other events will be at www.pearlharborevents.com.

A more complete list of weekend events is at www.pearlharborevents.com/description-of-events. Take the time to honor America’s WWII veterans by learning more of the history of Pearl Harbor.