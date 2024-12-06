City to begin fielding names for Ocean Safety Commission
STAR-ADVERTISER / JULY 16
Kurt Lager, shown after being sworn in as acting director of the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department this summer, has been focused on a $2.5 million project in Kailua: a facility that will house Ocean Safety operations.
COURTESY PHOTO
John Titchen:
The former Ocean Safety chief is now employed by FEMA
STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 28
The Honolulu Ocean Safety Department recently opened a new lifeguard tower at Kalama Beach Park on the shores of Kailua Beach, Windward Oahu, as part of the department’s tower replacement program. Lifeguard Shannon Clancey takes her post at the new tower.