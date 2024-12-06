Honolulu Star-Advertiser

EMS stresses e-bike safety due to increase in injuries

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:21 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mel Nakahata, right, general manager of The Bike Shop, demonstrated Thursday how to properly fit a bicycle helmet on 10-year-old Nate Lown, as Nate’s siblings Ivy, 6, center, and Roxy, 9, watched.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii law states that anyone under the age of 16 must wear a helmet while riding a bike. Ivy Lown, 6, got fitted for a helmet Thursday by Mel Nakahata, general manager of The Bike Shop.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

