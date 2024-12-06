Kokua Line: How do I get refund from Harris Jewelry?

Question: Did Harris Jewelry ever have stores in Hawaii?

Answer: Yes, there was at least one, at Pearlridge Center, but it closed by mid-2022, around the time the national chain that focused on customers in the military agreed to close as part of a fraud settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and 18 states, including Hawaii. The settlement also required Harris Jewelry to refund defrauded consumers, mainly serv­ice members and veterans. A federal court recently ordered the company to reopen its claims portal, finding that it shut prematurely, according to the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Eligible customers have until Dec. 21 to file a claim at harrisjewelry.com, the DCCA said in a news release in late November.

“Consumers who purchased items from Harris Jewelry and opted for a Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan, and have yet to file a claim or previously filed a claim but did not hear back from Harris Jewelry, should file a claim online. Anyone experiencing an issue filing a claim should contact the Office of Consumer Protection at 808-586-2630,” it said.

More than 30,000 people nationwide remain eligible for refunds, it said.

Q: Regarding the many Christmas parades (808ne.ws/4iyBbI6), what about Pearl Harbor Day? Saturday is Dec. 7.

A: The Pearl Harbor Memorial Anniversary Parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in Waikiki, stepping off from Fort DeRussy and proceeding down Kalakaua Avenue for one mile, then taking Monsarrat Avenue to the Wai­kiki Shell, where a concert will be held for parade participants, according to the event website, pearlharborparade.org. Road closures are expected to begin about 30 minutes ahead of the parade’s start.

Saturday will be the 83rd anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, which plunged the United States into World War II. The parade will be one of several events commemorating the infamous day. Read about others at pearlharborevents.com.

Q: Regarding Re-use Hawaii, there was a different store that opened pretty recently, but it had recycled furniture, not building materials. I can’t recall the name. Do you know?

A: You may be thinking of Rebloom Hawaii, which opened a few years ago in the Kalama Village Shopping Center, offering “nearly new home furnishings,” according to its website, rebloomhawaii.com.

Tax-Aide volunteers

We know from annual queries to Kokua Line that many Hawaii folks count on the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, which helps people complete state and federal income tax returns without charging a fee. The program relies on volunteers to help file all those returns, and it’s putting out the call now for friendly and service-oriented people to assist during the 2025 tax season. A training class will be held in January, as volunteers are IRS- certified every year. To volunteer, or for more information, go to aarp.org/volunteer/programs/tax-aide. AARP membership is not required. In addition to preparing and filing tax returns, the volunteers, who come from a variety of industries, also provide tech support, help organize tax sites, recruit other volunteers and provide translation services.

Mahalo

Please let me express my gratitude to two kind men who assisted me. The first was a young man who paid for my purchase at Kahala Longs on Sept. 23. He helped me when I needed the financial help. The second was at the Queen’s hospital parking lot on Nov. 8. I thought I could pay the attendant when I exited, but there’s no attendant now and I had no credit card. I asked the driver behind me for help, and he kindly gave me his prepaid ticket to use. He even ran after me to return the change from the cash I had given him to keep. Thanks so much. — Very grateful senior

