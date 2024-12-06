On the Move: Janet Covington and Deanna D’Olier

Child &Family Serv­ice has named Janet Covington clinical supervisor of military family services, previously clinical director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic since 2020. Covington is a licensed marriage and family therapist, licensed mental health counselor and national certified counselor with more than 15 years of experience, including as psychological health coordinator for the Hawaii Army National Guard and military and a family life counselor.

The Hawaii Association of Independent Schools has named Deanna D’Olier executive director from associate director, succeeding Phil Bossert. D’Olier joined the organization in 2013 and has more than 20 years’ experience in private school education, having served in both teaching and administrative positions.

———

