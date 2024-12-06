Chaminade sweeps Stanislaus State to move on in NCAA volleyball tournament

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Mahala Ka’apuni put down 12 kills and notched three aces as the Chaminade volleyball team swept Stanislaus State 26-24, 27-25, 25-11 in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Regional in Pomona, Calif., on Thursday.

The Silverswords improved to 28-4 and are in today’s regional semifinal for the third straight season. The Warriors, who were playing in their first-ever NCAA tournament match, dropped to 22-8 after winning the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Chaminade hit .307 in the match and held Stanislaus State to a .165 mark.

Grace Talpash dished out 34 assists for the Silverswords and Letizia Cammillucci had nine kills, while Anna Stucci pitched in eight. Nanna Inoue led the defense with 14 digs. Ellison Weaver led Standislaus State with eight kills.

3 UH soccer players on region first team

Three University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer players — Nalani Damacion, Jacey Jicha and Kennedy Justin —were named to the U.S. Coaches All-West Region first team on Wednesday.

In all, a record five members from the Big West regular season champion Wahine earned All-West Region recognition, as Alice Davidson and Brynn Mitchell claimed second-team honors.

The Rainbow Wahine’s previous high for all-region honors was three in 2019.

Damacion, a freshman, was named Big West Midfielder of the Year, becoming the first freshman and the first UH player ever to earn that honor.

Jicha, s senior defender, was the first UH player to earn BWC Defensive Player of the Year honors and the first freshman to win it.