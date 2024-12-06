Scoreboard – December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024
Today
•
Updated
10:45 p.m.
Calendar
TODAY
SOCCER
ILH girls: Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou at
Le Jardin; Damien at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.
OIA West: Leilehua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Campbell (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Mililani
(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Waipahu (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to
follow).
OIA West girls: Pearl City at Radford
(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at McCabe Gym.
ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m.
OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kalani (varsity, 2 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Castle (varsity, 5:30 p.m.); Kahuku at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
OIA East girls: Castle at Kailua (JV at
2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalaheo at
Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to
follow); Moanalua at Kahuku (JV at
5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
VOLLEYBALL
NCAA Women’s Division I Tournament
Thursday
First Round
TCU def. Hawaii 25-17, 25-18, 25-22
Oregon def. High Point 25-14, 25-17,
25-21
Kentucky def. Cleveland State 25-15,
25-14, 25-16
Minnesota def. Western Kentucky
25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Missouri def. Texas State 25-16, 25-22,
25-22
SMU def. Wichita State 28-26, 25-17,
25-14
Marquette def. FGCU 25-20, 25-22,
25-22
Utah def. College of Charleston 25-21,
25-19, 25-16
Texas def. A&M-Corpus Christi 25-11,
25-23, 25-12
Southern California def. UT Arlington
26-24, 25-7, 25-21
Ole Miss def. Florida State 20-25,
25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13
Creighton def. South Dakota 25-10,
25-17, 25-14
Purdue def. Western Michigan 25-21,
25-23, 25-22
Loyola Chicago def. BYU 25-20,
25-21, 25-17
Wisconsin def. Fairfield 25-16, 25-16,
25-14
Georgia Tech def. Tennessee 25-18,
13-25, 32-30, 26-28, 15-12
Baylor def. Wofford 25-11, 25-11,
25-18
Dayton def. South Carolina 25-20,
25-15, 24-26, 25-10
Today
Pittsburgh vs. Morehead State
UTEP vs. Oklahoma
Penn State vs. Delaware State
North Carolina vs. Yale
Stanford vs. Sacramento State
Washington vs. Loyola Marymount
Florida vs. NC State
Colgate vs. Kansas
Northern Iowa vs. Illinois
Chicago Sate vs. Louisville
Texas A&am vs. Colorado State
New Hampshire vs. Arizona State
Miami (Fla.) vs. South Dakota State
Florida A&M vs. Nebraska
Saturday
Second Round
TCU vs. Oregon
Kentucky vs. Minnesota
Missouri vs. SMU
Marquette vs. Utah
Texas vs. Southern California
Ole Miss vs. Creighton
Purdue vs. Loyola Chicago
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech
Baylor vs. Dayton
NCAA WOMEN’S DIVISION II WEST REGIONAL
At Pomona, Calif.
No. 4 Point Loma def. No. 5 Central
Washington 19-25, 20-25, 25-22,
25-18, 15-13.
No. 1 Cal Poly Pomona def. No. 8 Simon
Fraser 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11.
No. 3 Chaminade def. No. 6 Stanislaus
State 26-24, 27-25, 25-11.
No. 2 San Francisco State def. No. 7 Cal
State Los Angeles 25-16, 22-25, 26-24,
20-25, 16-14.
Semifinals
Point Loma vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 2 p.m.
Chaminade vs. San Francisco State, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Note: Winner advances to NCAA
Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.
PADDLING
ILH
Tuesday
Girls Varsity I
1. Mid-Pacific; 2. Kamehameha;
3, Punahou.
Girls Varsity 2
1. Kamehameha; 2. Punahou; 3. ‘Iolani.
JV Mixed
1. Kamehameha; 2. Punahou; 3.
Mid-Pacific.
Girls JV I
1. Kamehameha; 2. Punahou; 3. Le Jardin.
Girls JV II
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Playoffs
MLS Cup
At Carson, Calif.
LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls, 11 a.m.
High School
Wednesday
Kamehameha 5, Waiakea 1