Scoreboard – December 6, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou at

Le Jardin; Damien at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Campbell (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Mililani

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Waipahu (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to

follow).

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Radford

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kalani (varsity, 2 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Castle (varsity, 5:30 p.m.); Kahuku at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA East girls: Castle at Kailua (JV at

2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalaheo at

Roosevelt (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to

follow); Moanalua at Kahuku (JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

VOLLEYBALL

NCAA Women’s Division I Tournament

Thursday

First Round

TCU def. Hawaii 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

Oregon def. High Point 25-14, 25-17,

25-21

Kentucky def. Cleveland State 25-15,

25-14, 25-16

Minnesota def. Western Kentucky

25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23

Missouri def. Texas State 25-16, 25-22,

25-22

SMU def. Wichita State 28-26, 25-17,

25-14

Marquette def. FGCU 25-20, 25-22,

25-22

Utah def. College of Charleston 25-21,

25-19, 25-16

Texas def. A&M-Corpus Christi 25-11,

25-23, 25-12

Southern California def. UT Arlington

26-24, 25-7, 25-21

Ole Miss def. Florida State 20-25,

25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13

Creighton def. South Dakota 25-10,

25-17, 25-14

Purdue def. Western Michigan 25-21,

25-23, 25-22

Loyola Chicago def. BYU 25-20,

25-21, 25-17

Wisconsin def. Fairfield 25-16, 25-16,

25-14

Georgia Tech def. Tennessee 25-18,

13-25, 32-30, 26-28, 15-12

Baylor def. Wofford 25-11, 25-11,

25-18

Dayton def. South Carolina 25-20,

25-15, 24-26, 25-10

Today

First Round

Pittsburgh vs. Morehead State

UTEP vs. Oklahoma

Penn State vs. Delaware State

North Carolina vs. Yale

Stanford vs. Sacramento State

Washington vs. Loyola Marymount

Florida vs. NC State

Colgate vs. Kansas

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois

Chicago Sate vs. Louisville

Texas A&am vs. Colorado State

New Hampshire vs. Arizona State

Miami (Fla.) vs. South Dakota State

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska

Saturday

Second Round

TCU vs. Oregon

Kentucky vs. Minnesota

Missouri vs. SMU

Marquette vs. Utah

Texas vs. Southern California

Ole Miss vs. Creighton

Purdue vs. Loyola Chicago

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech

Baylor vs. Dayton

NCAA WOMEN’S DIVISION II WEST REGIONAL

At Pomona, Calif.

Thursday

First Round

No. 4 Point Loma def. No. 5 Central

Washington 19-25, 20-25, 25-22,

25-18, 15-13.

No. 1 Cal Poly Pomona def. No. 8 Simon

Fraser 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11.

No. 3 Chaminade def. No. 6 Stanislaus

State 26-24, 27-25, 25-11.

No. 2 San Francisco State def. No. 7 Cal

State Los Angeles 25-16, 22-25, 26-24,

20-25, 16-14.

Today

Semifinals

Point Loma vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 2 p.m.

Chaminade vs. San Francisco State, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Note: Winner advances to NCAA

Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.

PADDLING

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

1. Mid-Pacific; 2. Kamehameha;

3, Punahou.

Girls Varsity 2

1. Kamehameha; 2. Punahou; 3. ‘Iolani.

JV Mixed

1. Kamehameha; 2. Punahou; 3.

Mid-Pacific.

Girls JV I

1. Kamehameha; 2. Punahou; 3. Le Jardin.

Girls JV II

1. Kamehameha; 2. Punahou; 3. ‘Iolani.

SOCCER

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Playoffs

MLS Cup

Saturday

At Carson, Calif.

LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls, 11 a.m.

High School

Wednesday

Kamehameha 5, Waiakea 1