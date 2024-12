The Kilohana Temporary Group Housing Site in Lahaina, a key part of FEMA’s Direct Housing assistance program, will house Maui wildfire survivors in 167 modular units when completed. As of Wednesday, 22 households have moved into Kilohana.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reaching out to property owners in West Maui, seeking vacant lots to place temporary housing units for wildfire survivors.

The agency is particularly interested in leasing land in or near Lahaina that will remain undeveloped for the next two to three years, providing an opportunity for property owners to support recovery efforts.

FEMA is pursuing two types of housing solutions to aid those displaced by the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires. For homeowners participating in FEMA’s Direct Housing program, there is an option to place an Alternative Transportable Temporary Housing Unit on their property, which allow survivors to live on-site while rebuilding their homes, provided the property meets certain requirements, including sufficient lot size and being located outside of high-hazard coastal floodplains.

For vacant landowners who do not plan to rebuild within the next two to three years, FEMA seeks to lease such properties to establish temporary housing for individuals and families affected by the wildfires. The secondary sites must meet similar criteria, including adequate lot size, location outside high-­hazard flood zones and the ability to accommodate two or more modular housing units.

As of Wednesday, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved more than $476 million in federal assistance for Maui wildfire survivors — $63,198,889 in FEMA aid for 7,150 individuals and households, which breaks down to $40,788,825 for housing assistance, including $34,613,655 in rental assistance — and $22,410,064 for other needs assistance.

Additionally, the SBA has approved $412,861,500 in disaster loans for affected Maui homeowners, renters and businesses.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Kilohana Temporary Group Housing Site in Lahaina is a key part of FEMA’s Direct Housing assistance program. The site, on Fleming Road and Malo Street, will ultimately house wildfire survivors in 167 modular units, also known as Alternative Transportable Temporary Housing Units.

The prefabricated, furnished one-, two- or three-­bedroom units meet all county, state and federal requirements. As of Wednesday, 22 households have moved into Kilohana, with the next phase of household licensing beginning next week. The final shipment of modular units is expected to arrive on Maui by the end of December, with transport to the site occurring in the following days.

Currently, 1,175 households are temporarily in FEMA’s Direct Lease housing.

FEMA has extended the period of assistance for financial and direct temporary housing assistance by 12 months, now set to expire Feb. 10, 2026. Survivors living in FEMA direct housing have been notified of upcoming rental requirements, which will begin March 1. Rent will be charged based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development fair market rent and the household’s ability to pay.

In August, FEMA approved an additional $7.9 million for the state Department of Human Services to expand the Disaster Case Management program, which connects disaster survivors with trained case managers to guide them through recovery efforts.

The program, which is available at no cost to wildfire survivors regardless of FEMA eligibility, will assist approximately 3,000 households through August. Survivors can access these services by dialing 211 from anywhere within the state.

Additional support is available through the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program, managed by the state Department of Human Services and Maui Economic Opportunity. The program offers cash assistance and four months of rental support for families with at least one child under 18 who have experienced property loss, damage or reduced income due to the fires.

FEMA encourages developers, businesses and individuals with eligible lots to lease their land for temporary housing, offering property owners a chance to directly contribute to recovery efforts while providing wildfire survivors with essential housing solutions. Interested parties can contact FEMA at fema-r9-housing@fema.dhs.gov.