Honolulu firefighter pleads not guilty to sexual assault of girl

A 42-year-old Honolulu firefighter pleaded not guilty Thursday to eight counts of sexual assault of a minor.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred for nearly three years and as recently as Nov. 20.

Travis Kotrys was arraigned in Oahu Circuit Court and released without having to post bail, over the state’s objection.

Judge James Kawashima ordered that the $500,000 bail amount set by the grand jury be set aside, and ordered Kotrys to be placed on supervised release.

Kawashima was substi­tuting for Judge Ronald Johnson, the court’s administrative judge for criminal cases. Johnson recused himself from the case.

Kawashima’s order says in part that Kotrys must seek and maintain gainful employment and/or attend an educational or vocational institution during the duration of the case.

He is also subject to electronic monitoring or home detention as deemed appropriate and required by the Oahu Intake Service Center.

The Honolulu Fire Department is allowing Kotrys to continue working.

HFD said it is providing only the following written statement in response to questions from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser: “The charges against Fire Fighter III Travis Kotrys are deeply troubling. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and conduct.

“This criminal case is now with the judicial system and fire fighter Kotrys has been reassigned to a non-public- facing role.”

Kotrys was indicted Nov. 27 by a grand jury for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 years, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault of a minor at least 14 but less than 16, and five counts of third-degree sexual assault.

The indictment says the sexual assaults occurred from Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 20, 2024.

Court documents say the girl’s mother contacted police Nov. 22 after her daughter was found after running away.

The girl told police that Kotrys sexually assaulted her against her will and that the sexual assaults occurred about 80 to 100 times, according to court documents.

Kotrys was arrested the night of Nov. 22 at his Nanakuli home.

His trial is set for Feb. 3 before Judge Trish Morikawa.