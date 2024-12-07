Hawaii Beat: Chaminade women’s volleyball

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Chaminade’s women’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end Friday with an NCAA West Regional semifinal loss to San Francisco State, 13-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21, in Pomona, Calif.

Letizia Cammillucci led the Silverswords (28-5) with a match-high 16 kills and made only two errors for a .368 hitting percentage. She added 21 digs and three block assists.

Malena Mihalik had a match-high 35 digs and Grace Talpash was tops in the contest with 41 assists, one more than Gators setter Kimberly DeBoer.

Tamiya Wilson and Izzy Issah had 15 kills apiece to lead San Francisco State (23-6), which advances to play Cal Poly Pomona in the region final. The Broncos beat Point Loma 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 in the earlier match.

The Gators outhit the Silverswords .247 to .240.