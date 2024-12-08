Letter: Isle residents are being taxed to death

For so long, the high cost of living in Hawaii has been blamed on imported goods. Perhaps that is one of the reasons, but I know of many island nations where a great deal of goods are imported and sold at reasonable prices. I think the real culprit is the state government. The state taxes everything. Overtaxing us may be legal, but it’s immoral.

I call upon the state to stop taxing our income. That goes with other taxes; do away with property tax or sales tax, or both. Why does the state have to tax us when it receives funds from the federal government? The tax the state takes could be used by employers to provide benefits for their workers. The hard-working people of Hawaii deserve better. You can keep local taxes like parking fees, rail and bus fares, but keep your hands off our paychecks, please.

Papu Lemamea

Wahiawa

