Letter: Trump must abandon dangerous rhetoric

The reelection of Donald Trump marks the end of the “American experiment” and signals the arrival of authoritarianism. America is a country that prides itself on high moral character and decency. Its defining values, which include democracy and the rule of law, made her the world’s envy. Unfortunately, the majority abandoned those values when it voted for Trump, a corrupt demagogue who fomented the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and ran a campaign built on fear, retribution and hatred.

The bitterness of the election has not only widened, but also deepened the wounds of racial division — and Trump’s ascension to the presidency has created a fearful environment for democracy-loving Americans who are worried whether they have a place in Trump’s America.

I remain hopeful that Trump will abandon the dark and destructive path as well as his “flame-throwing” brand of politics to govern on behalf of all Americans.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

