Kokua Line: How can I cash ruined savings bond?

Question: I recently found my U.S. savings bonds in a safe but unfortunately the bonds were covered in mildew and parts of them were eaten away. The serial numbers are still visible and intact. Is there anywhere where I can take them to be cashed out?

Answer: Fewer and fewer banks cash out savings bonds, even for their own customers. Now, many bonds are redeemed online, through TreasuryDirect.gov, a web-based system that allows users to buy and manage U.S. Treasury securities.

TreasuryDirect says you can request replacements for or cash out paper savings bonds that have been lost, stolen, destroyed or mutilated. To cash out damaged EE, I or HH bonds for which you know the serial numbers, you must complete, have notarized and submit an FS Form 1048, which requires you to provide the issue dates, face amounts and serial numbers of the bonds, along with other information. The instructions on the form say to mail in any remnants of your damaged bonds along with the form. Be sure to make copies for your own records of everything you submit. Full instructions are on the form, which you can download at treasury direct.gov/forms/sav1048.pdf.

For more information, including about how payments will be made, go to treasurydirect.gov/ and click on “Lost, Stolen or Destroyed Bonds” under the heading “Help Center Guides” near the bottom of the homepage.

Q: I received a settlement check in the mail. This is regarding Fernandez v. CoreLogic Qualified Settlement Fund. Is there a way that I can check if this is legitimate or not? I am concerned about cashing it.

A: Yes. See ofaclist settlement.com for information to help determine whether you are entitled to a share of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit against a credit-reporting company accused of wrongly identifying some consumers as potential threats to U.S. security. Some claimants were sent payments with no action on their part; you may be among them. If after reviewing the website you’re still not sure the check you received is genuine, you can contact the settlement administrator directly to ask whether you are listed among paid claimants; use the contact information on the website.

Q: Is Hawaii a sanctuary state?

A: No. There were efforts during the first Trump administration to declare Hawaii a sanctuary state and Honolulu a sanctuary city but both failed, in the state Legislature and the Hono­lulu City Council.

Cities or states with sanctuary policies restrict local or state government cooperation with federal immigration authorities. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed mass deportations of millions of U.S. migrants and to withhold federal aid from sanctuary cities or states that resist the effort.

North Shore noise

Residents have until Dec. 18 to submit written comments about noisy nighttime roadwork planned on Oahu’s North Shore. The public input period is about the state Department of Transportation’s application to the state Department of Health for a noise variance for the resurfacing of Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway from ‘Opae‘ula Uka Stream Bridge to Kapuhi Street. The nighttime work, including on weekends, is planned for Jan. 6 through April 30, according to DOT. Constituents can mail comments about Variance Application No. V-1252 to: Indoor and Radiological Health Branch, 99-945 Halawa Valley St., Aiea, HI 96701. Depending on the comments received, a public hearing may be scheduled. For more information, see the project website at 808ne.ws/41FDYJB.

Mahalo

I’d like to thank the good Samaritans who helped me up when I fell at the craft fair at the Hawaii Okinawa Center on Nov. 30. I lost my footing on the curb of the sidewalk and before I knew it, I was on the ground! Many people helped me up and I did not get to thank them. When I was able to compose myself, they were scattered among the crowd. I am fine with minor scrapes. May you all have a blessed holiday season! — Grateful kupuna

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.