Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, December 8, 2024 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Public works official named Maui wildfire recovery leader

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Updated 11:51 p.m.

MauiMaui Wildfires

COURTESY MAUI COUNTY John Smith has been selected to lead Maui’s Office of Recovery.

COURTESY MAUI COUNTY

John Smith has been selected to lead Maui’s Office of Recovery.