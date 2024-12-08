Public works official named Maui wildfire recovery leader

Maui County Department of Public Works official John Smith has been named the new administrator of the county’s Office of Recovery, formed in the aftermath of devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry.

Smith recently served as the chief of DPW’s Highways Division and has more than two decades of experience in infrastructure design and maintenance, 12 of those years with the county, according to a news release. He was instrumental in leading infrastructure restoration efforts following the wildfires, county officials said, and will now oversee the county’s recovery efforts.

Smith succeeds Managing Director Josiah Nishita, who was temporarily leading the Office of Recovery until a permanent administrator was chosen by a selection committee.

The Office of Recovery was established by Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on Sept. 19, 2023, and functions under the county Department of Management. Smith will be responsible for implementing recovery initiatives in the key areas of community planning, economic recovery, health and social services, housing, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.