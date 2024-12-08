Hawaii Beat: Jake Kosakowski leads UH Hilo past Chaminade

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Jake Kosakowski led a balanced Hawaii Hilo attack with 17 points Saturday as the Vulcans defeated Chaminade 82-63 in men’s basketball at McCabe Gym.

Kosakowski made five of 11 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc and shot 6-for-13 overall

Nadjrick Peat added 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for Hawaii Hilo (5-4, 1-1 PacWest), and Isaiah Hinds (12 points), reserve John Davis III (11 points in 14 minutes) and Julio Montes II (10 points) also scored in double-digits.

Kris King and Amound Anderson led the ’Swords (5-2, 0-1 PacWest) with 17 points

Chaminade next plays Tuesday, hosting Nobel at McCabe at 7 p.m., while the Vulcans return to action Thursday when those same Knights visit Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.