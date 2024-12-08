Signs of Hawaiian life in the universe
Helene Nakamoto of Honolulu, and friends Andrea and Al Shimokawa, were enjoying a trip to Sapporo, Japan, when they saw a poster promoting Alo! Hawaii Mall. Photo by Harry Nakamoto.
While exploring the city of Montreal, Mililani residents Jerry and Paz Fonacier “came across the local French Canadian version of a local Hawaii favorite at Le Poke Station.” Selfie shot by Jerry Fonacier.
Kelly and Clark Smith of Kailua were taking in the sights in Casco Viejo, Panama, and stopped for refreshment at Mahalo Snack Shack. Kelly Smith said the restaurant in a “shady courtyard offers fresh juices and healthy food in Panama City.” Photo by a restaurant waiter.