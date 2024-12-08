Signs of Hawaiian life in the universe

Kelly and Clark Smith of Kailua were taking in the sights in Casco Viejo, Panama, and stopped for refreshment at Mahalo Snack Shack. Kelly Smith said the restaurant in a “shady courtyard offers fresh juices and healthy food in Panama City.” Photo by a restaurant waiter.

While exploring the city of Montreal, Mililani residents Jerry and Paz Fonacier “came across the local French Canadian version of a local Hawaii favorite at Le Poke Station.” Selfie shot by Jerry Fonacier.

Helene Nakamoto of Honolulu, and friends Andrea and Al Shimokawa, were enjoying a trip to Sapporo, Japan, when they saw a poster promoting Alo! Hawaii Mall. Photo by Harry Nakamoto.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.