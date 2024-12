Letter: City must slow down, even stop, Banyan Court

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I understand Lin Yee Chung Association (LYCA) President Charles Wong recently submitted a final environmental assessment (EA) for their proposed monster Manoa Banyan Court development on P-2 zoned preservation forest land, to the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting for review. By Dec. 27, DPP will render its decision on how the project proceeds.

Given the public outcry when LYCA submitted its draft EA in November 2022, one hopes DPP sees fit, at minimum, that an environmental impact statement be required for this development. If allowed to proceed, Manoa Banyan Court will forever alter the quiet, peaceful low-density residential character of the deep Manoa Valley.

Brett Kurashige

Manoa

