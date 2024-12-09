Letter: Election was fraudulent due to fraudster Trump

Many years ago James Carville, in advising candidate Bill Clinton, came up with his famous line about what really counts for American voters: “It’s the economy, stupid.” He was right then and, sadly enough, he is still right.

Donald Trump says he can fix the economy. Yes, inflation was down during Trump’s first reign, but tax breaks were mostly for the wealthy. He tried to repeal Obamacare. He didn’t do anything positive for our environment. By not taking COVID seriously at first, he was responsible for thousands of deaths in America. When he lost the election, he led an insurrection trying to reverse his loss.

Trump is now president. I think this election will be viewed as the most fraudulent we have ever witnessed in this country. Not because the votes were rigged, but because Trump himself is a complete fraud — the ultimate snake oil salesman.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

