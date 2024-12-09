Letter: Empty homes tax will prove too costly for city

In your article on the empty homes tax, you quote Justin Tyndall, an associate professor with UHERO, as saying, “The more people who fill their units, the more housing we generate; the fewer people that fill their units, the more revenue the program would generate for the county.”

Of course. And as the units are filled, the revenue will drop — theoretically to zero. But the administrative costs that Budget and Fiscal Services Director Andy Kawano discussed will remain. The tax police who will come look at your home will have to be paid. Property values will decrease, so tax revenue will decrease. The city will have to defend itself against many class action lawsuits and pay judgments that will further increase costs.

Do not look to a foreign country like Canada for examples; look to U.S. cities like San Francisco, whose empty homes tax was just declared unconstitutional.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

