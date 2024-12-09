Off the news: Better watch out: Fashion Santa in town

Mark your calendar and check it twice: “Fashion Santa,” aka internationally known model Paul Mason, is coming to Ala Moana Center. The visit by Mason, who cuts a dashing figure in a tailored red suit, comes as a “hunky” Kris Kringle in Target ads has sparked talks of a “Hot Santa” trend.

Between 1 and 5:30 p.m. next Monday, the elegant Fashion Santa will be available for photos with shoppers at Bloomingdale’s (1-2 p.m.), Dolce & Gabbana (2:25-3:15 p.m.), Marni (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Panerai (4:30-5:30 p.m.). The appearances benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.