UH plans to improve Manoa’s popular McCarthy Mall
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a section of McCarthy Mall is seen under construction at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
Upcoming improvements to UH-Manoa’s McCarthy Mall included more, covered seating with power and improved wifi that UH says will encourage local, commuter students more reason to stay on campus in between classes. Source: University of Hawaii
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
An architectural rendering shows an upcoming 65,000-square-foot building and its covered portal designed to provide better access to the popular McCarthy Mall and better blend students pursuing different degrees.
Upcoming improvements to the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus’ McCarthy Mall, pictured above on Wednesday, will include covered seating with power and improved Wi-Fi that UH hopes will encourage local commuter students to stay on campus in between classes.