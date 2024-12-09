Haileselassie, Limo are top finishers as race organizers see record number of registrations
COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON
Above, Eritrea’s Yemane Haileselassie, left, and Kenya’s Cynthia Limo celebrated at the finish line after winning the men’s and women’s races.
COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON
At top, Honolulu Marathon participants ran down 18th Avenue on Sunday.
2024 Dec. 8 SPT - Courtesy Honolulu Marathon Cynthia Limo, of Kenya, crosses the finish line during the 2024 Honolulu Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Honolulu. Limo successfully defended her 2023 Honolulu Marathon title, running the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 14 seconds.
COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON
Above, Yemane Haileselassie, of Eritrea, finished first in the men’s race on Sunday with a time of 2:11:59.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Honolulu Marathon registrations neared 40,000 this year. Above, race participants ran down Kilauea Avenue on Sunday.