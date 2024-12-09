Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 9, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Sports

Haileselassie, Limo are top finishers as race organizers see record number of registrations

By Dave Reardon

Today Updated 12:11 a.m.

Editors' Picks

COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON Above, Eritrea’s Yemane Haileselassie, left, and Kenya’s Cynthia Limo celebrated at the finish line after winning the men’s and women’s races.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON

Above, Eritrea’s Yemane Haileselassie, left, and Kenya’s Cynthia Limo celebrated at the finish line after winning the men’s and women’s races.

COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON At top, Honolulu Marathon participants ran down 18th Avenue on Sunday.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON

At top, Honolulu Marathon participants ran down 18th Avenue on Sunday.

2024 Dec. 8 SPT - Courtesy Honolulu Marathon Cynthia Limo, of Kenya, crosses the finish line during the 2024 Honolulu Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Honolulu. Limo successfully defended her 2023 Honolulu Marathon title, running the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 14 seconds.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

2024 Dec. 8 SPT - Courtesy Honolulu Marathon Cynthia Limo, of Kenya, crosses the finish line during the 2024 Honolulu Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Honolulu. Limo successfully defended her 2023 Honolulu Marathon title, running the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 14 seconds.

COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON Above, Yemane Haileselassie, of Eritrea, finished first in the men’s race on Sunday with a time of 2:11:59.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON

Above, Yemane Haileselassie, of Eritrea, finished first in the men’s race on Sunday with a time of 2:11:59.

MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Honolulu Marathon registrations neared 40,000 this year. Above, race participants ran down Kilauea Avenue on Sunday.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Honolulu Marathon registrations neared 40,000 this year. Above, race participants ran down Kilauea Avenue on Sunday.

COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON Above, Eritrea’s Yemane Haileselassie, left, and Kenya’s Cynthia Limo celebrated at the finish line after winning the men’s and women’s races.
COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON At top, Honolulu Marathon participants ran down 18th Avenue on Sunday.
2024 Dec. 8 SPT - Courtesy Honolulu Marathon Cynthia Limo, of Kenya, crosses the finish line during the 2024 Honolulu Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Honolulu. Limo successfully defended her 2023 Honolulu Marathon title, running the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 14 seconds.
COURTESY HONOLULU MARATHON Above, Yemane Haileselassie, of Eritrea, finished first in the men’s race on Sunday with a time of 2:11:59.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Honolulu Marathon registrations neared 40,000 this year. Above, race participants ran down Kilauea Avenue on Sunday.