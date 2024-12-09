Chaminade women overcome Vulcans

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Sameera Elmasri scored 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds off the bench and the Chaminade women’s basketball team beat Hawaii Hilo 64-47 at McCabe Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Silverswords (2-5) opened PacWest play with a victory for the first time since 2015 and snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Vulcans (1-4, 0-2).

Kali Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for Chaminade and Morgan Escobedo added 10 points and seven rebounds.

KeanuMarie Huihui led Hawaii Hilo, which had only eight players, with 13 points. Caiyle Kaupu has 12 points and nine rebounds for the Vulcans but missed 11 shots from the field and eight shots from the line.

Keirstyn Agonias hit the first basket of the game but Julien Parado answered for Chaminade with a 3-pointer from the corner and the Silverswords never trailed again.

Chaminade had a historic effort on defense, holding Hawaii Hilo to 28.8% shooting and just one 3-pointer on 15 attempts. It was the lowest scoring output by a Silverswords opponent since a 75-57 win over the Vulcans in 2014.

Hawaii Hilo will return home to host Eastern Kentucky for an exhibition at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Chaminade will host Douglas College of Canada at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.