Scoreboard – December 9, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

MONDAY

Basketball

ILH boys, Varsity II: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Damien at Punahou; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Mililani (varsity at 5:30 p.m.)

TUESDAY

Basketball

College men: Nobel (Calif.) vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

Soccer

ILH girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou; Pac-Five at Kamehameha; Le Jardin vs. Punahou I-AA at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Waipahu (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Waianae at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Campbell at Radford (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Campbell (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

Women’s basketball

Ncaa top 25 Scores

Sunday

No. 1 UCLA 73, Washington 62

No. 3 South Carolina 85, No. 9 TCU 52

No. 4 Texas 93, James Madison 62

No. 5 LSU 100, Grambling 54

No. 8 Duke 81, Virginia Tech 59

No. 10 Notre Dame 93, Syracuse 62

No. 11 Oklahoma 110, Alabama State 46

No. 12 Ohio State 83, No. 21 Illinois 74

No. 13 Kansas State 89, Texas A&M 50

No. 16 North Carolina 72, Coppin St. 46

No. 18 Ole Miss 85, Tennessee St. 38

No. 20 Iowa State 82, Central Mich. 56

No. 23 Michigan 60, Northwestern 54

No. 24 Michigan State 89, DePaul 61

No. 25 Nebraska 84, Minnesota 65

Big West Women Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 5 4

UC Riverside 2 0 1.000 — 5 5

Long Beach St. 2 0 1.000 — 5 3

UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 1⁄2 – 3

Cal Poly 1 1 .500 1 4 5

UCSB 1 1 .500 1 6 4

UC San Diego 1 1 .400 1 2 8

Hawaii 0 1 .000 11⁄2 5 3

CS Fullerton 0 2 .000 2 0 9

CS Bakersfield 0 2 .000 2 0 8

CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 6

Saturday

Long Beach State 73, Hawaii 69, OT

UC San Diego 55, Cal State Bakersfield 40

UC Davis 72, UC Santa Barbara 50

UC Irvine 69, Cal State Fullerton 53

Cal Poly 58, Cal State Northridge 45

Tuesday

Cal State Bakersfield at Arizona