Letter: Dems must cede claims of tolerance, diversity

I am not surprised at the number of hate-filled, fear-mongering letters that condemn our new president. After all, the liberal left are the first to label those who do not conform to their liberal beliefs with hateful names. Because of this, the Democratic Party has lost their claim as the more tolerant, more inclusive and more diverse party thanks to being hijacked by the extreme leftists.

Mainstream America is not buying what they are selling. Could that be the reason for their demise? Even Bill Maher said, “My message to the losers: Losers, look in the mirror.” Stop blaming the Donald Trump voters for Democrats’ out-of-touch extreme liberalism.

James Roller

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

