Letter: Eerie, if not unexpected, silence after GOP victory

It’s been over a month since the national election. Since the GOP victories, nil right-wing voter fraud accusations have been made. Even on election day, Donald Trump was still posting conspiracies, ready to set in motion claims of election tampering if he lost. But hey, he won; false claims dropped.

This post-election silence shows the world how the entire GOP “rigged-election” charade was purely a Machiavellian tactic to gain power even if fairly defeated. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris politely concedes immediately. Joe Biden congratulates Trump and invites him to the White House, ensuring a smooth transition.

How nice to follow up an election in the American tradition of decency — no wasp spray in faces, no flag poles plundering cops, no mad mobs smashing the Capitol. In four years, let’s hope the fair and kind America movement prevails.

Patrick Caldwell

Kailua

