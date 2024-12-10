Letter: Hawaii Democrats leave too many issues unsolved

I’m starting to feel that there’s some truth to those who say that the Democrats have been in power for too long in Hawaii. There’s so much unfinished business. The question of what to do with the Waikiki Natatorium is still around. A new prison, a new landfill and homelessness are questions still unanswered. And now, there is insufficient housing for residents.

I find it difficult to think that the number-crunchers in government did not foresee this problem decades ago. They calculate all kinds of numbers, taxes, school enrollment, jobs and growth, construction, etc. Someone must have said, “Hey, the population is growing, we don’t have enough houses!”

Charles P. Nakagawa

Mililani

