Letter: Hawaii should wrestle bid for sumo tournament

It was great to hear that the Japan Sumo Association will hold a tournament in London next year. Too bad the article couldn’t have been penned by a local sportswriter instead of using something from The New York Times.

If it were, then perhaps it would have included a reference to the tournament held here in Hawaii in 2007, in addition to the reference to New York City’s April tournament. It turned out that an unbelievable amount of talent wrestled in Hawaii’s tournament with five of the last six yokozunas and future yokozunas competing. Asashoryu, Haramafuji (known as Ama at the time), Kakuryu, Kisenosato, as well as Hakuho (whom many believe to be the greatest of all time), all wrestled in that tournament.

Here’s to hoping they’ll come back here someday, too.

Richard Eber

Kailua

