Letter: Mobile home parks a good solution for Maui

A letter writer’s mobile-home parks idea for Maui is right on (“Mobile home parks may be right answer for Maui,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28). Only the limited thinking by current political hacks is stopping a win-win answer for local residents.

There are many types of mobile home parks that look like regular communities because they are. If only political hacks would think out of the box and study how beneficial these Earth-friendly homes are for Maui, housing problems and tourism.

Hey, mobile park living isn’t for everyone — just those with a keen eye to live tiny, affordable and Earth-friendly instead of in development-driven housing with only out-of-state and foreign ownership.

If built correctly and encouraged by people in need of this type of housing, Hawaii could be a leader in this field of housing. Right now, as usual, Hawaii is slow and behind the proverbial eight ball.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

