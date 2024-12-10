Letter: New presidency criteria needed after Trump win

Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The recent cartoon by Mike Luckovich and the letter, “Harris no match for U.S. racism, sexism,” hit it on the head (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17). The only title Donald Trump deserves is “greatest con artist of all time.”
What we need now is a law stating that any person who is a convicted felon, rapist, pathological liar or traitor to his country shall not be allowed to run for president. That’s not in our Constitution because such a situation would have been unthinkable to our Founding Fathers, of whom I am a proud descendant.
I believe our president should be a man or woman worthy of our respect. Though a lucky 90-year-old now able to call Hawaii my home, I was born and brought up in New York City, where everyone knew this low-class, social- climbing person for the phony he was and is.
Penelope Cardoza
Kahala
