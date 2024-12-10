Letter: New presidency criteria needed after Trump win

The recent cartoon by Mike Luckovich and the letter, “Harris no match for U.S. racism, sexism,” hit it on the head (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17). The only title Donald Trump deserves is “greatest con artist of all time.”

What we need now is a law stating that any person who is a convicted felon, rapist, pathological liar or traitor to his country shall not be allowed to run for president. That’s not in our Constitution because such a situation would have been unthinkable to our Founding Fathers, of whom I am a proud descendant.

I believe our president should be a man or woman worthy of our respect. Though a lucky 90-year-old now able to call Hawaii my home, I was born and brought up in New York City, where everyone knew this low-class, social- climbing person for the phony he was and is.

Penelope Cardoza

Kahala

