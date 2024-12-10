Off the news: Avian flu a threat to at-risk bird species

Another reason to worry about the spread of H5N1, a “highly pathogenic avian influenza” that was first detected on Oahu last month, is H5N1’s threat to Hawaii’s endemic birds, particularly water birds, with already dwindling populations.

H5N1 can wipe out commercial poultry farms. It’s now been detected in a wild duck on Oahu’s North Shore, raising fears that the virus could infect the long-legged, red-faced alae ula, which exists only on Kauai and Oahu, or endemic Hawaiian stilts and ducks. Steer clear of feeding wild birds, the Hawaii Audubon Society suggests. There’s more risk of infection when birds congregate.