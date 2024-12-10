Off the news: CEO shooting suspect has ties to Hawaii

Tuesday, December 10, 2024
75°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
7:01 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
There’s a lot of interest in “person of interest” Luigi Mangione, the one-time Honolulu resident arrested Monday in connection with the New York City killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A Monday search for his Facebook profile was flagged as “popular now” on the social media platform, although it no longer turns up the profile itself.
But someone had taken a screenshot of it before it disappeared, showing him as a “data engineer at the internet company Truecar Inc.,” and yes, that he was at the time a Honolulu resident. Web profiles are often erased but leave an imprint.