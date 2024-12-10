Murder victim alive when cement was poured, prosecutor suggests
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charged in the 2022 murder of Gary Ruby, defendant Juan Baron appeared at a hearing Monday to change his guilty plea in the courtroom of Judge Catherine Remigio.
COURTESY ROY SEKIGAHAMA / 2010
Gary Ruby
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The hearing before Oahu Circuit Court Judge Catherine Remigio on Baron’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea, which began in October, will be continued. The new date will be determined Dec. 23, and will include testimony by his former attorneys and an interpreter.