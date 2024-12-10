UH, Navy, Marines team up on resource management
COURTESY PHOTO
Vassilis Syrmos, UH vice president for research and innovation, left; Col. Jeremy W. Beaven, commander of Marine Corps Base Hawaii; Meredith Berger, U.S. assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment; and Rear Adm. Steve D. Barnett, commander of Navy Region Hawaii, met Monday to sign a 10-year pact focusing on climate resilience at military bases and surrounding communities, addressing growing challenges posed by extreme weather and environmental hazards.
COUTESY PHOTO
Vassilis L. Syrmos, UH vice president for research and innovation, center, signed Monday the 10-year intergovernmental agreement to support the protection and management of natural and cultural resources on Navy and Marine Corps installations in Hawaii.