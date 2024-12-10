Boys basketball top 10: Saint Louis unanimous No. 1

Tuesday, December 10, 2024
By Paul Honda
Saint Louis remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row.
The Crusaders are a unanimous pick by coaches and media for the first time this season after going 5-0 over a three-day span on Maui. That included a 56-54 win over Oak Hills (Calif.) at Baldwin’s Ka‘apuni Tournament.
Punahou vaulted to No. 2 after winning the Surfrider Holiday Classic. Punahou (6-1) will meet Moanalua on Thursday in the opening round of the 16-team Kaimuki Invitational.
The Kaimuki Invitational will be played at Kaimuki, Saint Louis and Kalani. On Thursday, Kaimuki hosts Island Pacific at 3:30 p.m., followed by Punahou and Moanalua at 5 p.m., Kealakehe and Mililani at 6:30, and Kapolei and ‘Iolani I-AA at 8 p.m.
At Saint Louis, Kohala and Kalani meet at 3:30 p.m., followed by McKinley and Maryknoll at 5 p.m., Saint Louis and Waipahu at 6:30 p.m., and Leilehua and Hawaii Baptist at 8 p.m.
The Merv Lopes Classic, hosted by Farrington, began on Monday with bracket-A play featuring three ILH I-AA teams. Bracket B will begin on Wednesday, pitting Top 10 newcomer Mid-Pacific against Kailua. MPI enters the poll at No. 8 after posting wins over Soledad (Calif.) (73-32), Radford (65-54) and Mililani (60-55).
Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Saint Louis (7-0) (11) 110 1
> won at KS-Maui, 62-34
> next: vs. Moanalua, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
2. Punahou (6-1) 97 3
> won at No. 5 Kailua, 62-57
> next: vs. Moanalua, Thursday, 5 p.m.
3. Leilehua (6-2) 81 2
> def. No. 10 ‘Iolani, 56-50
> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Thursday, 8 p.m.
4. Kailua (8-3) 68 5-t
> lost to No. 3 Punahou, 62-57 (OT)
> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
5. Maryknoll (3-1) 67 4
> def. Nanakuli, 52-36
> next: vs. McKinley, Thursday, 5 p.m.
6. Kamehameha (2-1) 42 7
> def. Nanakuli, 70-53
> next: vs. Moreau Catholic (Calif.), Wednesday, 5 p.m.
7. Mililani (6-2) 40 5-t
> lost to Mid-Pacific, 60-55
> next: vs. Kealakehe, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
8. Mid-Pacific (7-1) 36 NR
> def. No. 5 Mililani, 60-55
> next: vs. Kailua, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
9. University (4-1) 26 9
> bye
> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
10. Kahuku (2-2) 24 8
> lost at Orem (Utah), 89-41
> next: vs. Kalaheo, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10).
Also receiving votes: ‘Iolani 10, Seabury Hall 3, KS-Hawaii 1.