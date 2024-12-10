Girls basketball top 10: Busy Kamehameha still tops

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kamehameha collected eight of 11 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 this week.

The Warriors are coming off a busy weekend that included a 55-52 loss to Bishop Montgomery (Calif.) and a 52-24 win over D-II powerhouse Hanalani. Nihoa Dunn was superlative with 25 points and seven rebounds against Bishop Montgomery, the CIF defending champion in Division I.

‘Iolani garnered three first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Raiders won three games in three tries at the Pa‘ani Invitational, routing Mililani (52-27), Moanalua (62-35) and Clovis East (Calif.) (70-50).

Konawaena, Maryknoll and Kahuku round out the first five. Konawaena also went 3-0 at the Pa‘ani tourney with wins over Clovis East (60-43), Mililani (49-32) and Punahou (54-48).

Maryknoll gave Bishop Montgomery a scare, taking a 13-point lead in the first half before falling. Junior guard Pua‘ena Herrington scored a game-high 31 points in the loss.

Kahuku was in Utah for three games. The Lady Raiders beat Orem 60-36, then lost close games to Timpview, 67-59, and Westlake, 54-48.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Punahou moved up two spots to No. 6 after beating Moanalua and Clovis East before the close loss to Konawaena.

Despite key injuries, Mililani landed at No. 9 after a 44-41 win over Moanalua. Maui improved to 2-0 in MIL play with a 47-26 win over Lahainaluna and also makes its first appearance in the Top 10.

The ILH regular season opens Wednesday with Maryknoll at ‘Iolani and Kamehameha at Punahou.

The ‘Iolani Prep Classic girls bracket tips off Thursday. Punahou plays Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) at 3:30 p.m., followed by Hanalani and Pinewood (Calif.) at 5 p.m., host ‘Iolani and HBA at 6:30, and Mililani and Etiwanda (Calif.) at 8 p.m.

The OIA regular season is in full throttle Friday with eight games on the slate.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (10-2) (8) 107 1

> def. Hanalani, 52-24

> next: at No. 6 Punahou, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

2. ‘Iolani (9-1) (3) 102 2

> def. Clovis East (Calif.), 70-50

> next: vs. No. 8 Hawaii Baptist, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Konawaena (7-2. 1-0 BIIF) 88 3

> won at Punahou, 54-48

> next: at Pahoa, Thursday, 6 p.m.

4. Maryknoll (6-3) 77 4

> lost to Bishop Montgomery (Calif.), 61-47

> next: at No. 2 ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Kahuku (2-4) 57 5

> lost at Westlake (Utah), 54-48

> next: vs. Moanalua, Friday, 7 p.m.

6. Punahou (4-3) 54 8

> lost to No. 3 Konawaena, 54-48

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

7. Hanalani (7-3) 45 6

> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 52-24

> next: vs. Pinewood (Calif.), Thursday, 5 p.m.

8. Hawaii Baptist (12-0) 35 7

> def. Baldwin, 57-36

> next: at No. 2 ‘Iolani, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

9. Mililani (7-6) 17 NR

> def. No. 9 Moanalua, 44-41

> next: vs. Etiwanda (Calif.), Thursday, 8 p.m.

10. Maui (5-2. 2-0 MIL) 11 NR

> def. Lahainaluna, 47-26

> next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 9), Campbell (No. 10).