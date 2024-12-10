Scoreboard – December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024
75°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
10:13 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Calendar
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College men: Nobel (Calif.) vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.
SOCCER
ILH girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou; Pac-Five at Kamehameha; Le Jardin vs. Punahou I-AA at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5. Games start at 4:15 p.m.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
OIA West: Nanakuli at Waipahu (boys
varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA West boys: Waianae at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Campbell at Radford (JV at 5:30 p.m.;
varsity to follow).
OIA West girls: Kapolei at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Campbell (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College women: exhibition, Eastern
Kentucky vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at
Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
ILH boys, Varsity II: Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity I: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,
6:30 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
ILH girls: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.
OIA East: Kalani at Farrington (boys
varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).
OIA East boys: Kaimuki at McKinley
(varsity, 2 p.m.); Moanalua at Kailua (varsity, 2 p.m.); Kalaheo at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kahuku at Roosevelt
(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
OIA East girls: Kaiser at Kalaheo (JV at
2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).
OIA West girls: Waianae at Waipahu
(varsity at 5:30 p.m.).
High School
ILH Boys Varsity
Friday
Pac-Five 2, Le Jardin 2
‘Iolani 1, Saint Louis 0
Punahou 9, Damien 0
Goal Scorers—P5: Not reported. LJA: Not reported. Iol: Brody Awaya. Pun: Not reported. DMS: Not reported.
Prep basketball
Boys varsity
BIIF
Honokaa 65, Pahoa 59
Scorers—Hon: Kukia Tagabi 37, David Aiona 18, Josiah Galdeira 6, Raven Labrador 3, Reighn Barrios 1. Pah: Kyran Canete 32, Rysaiah Abadilla 12, Christian Carvalho 7, Jace Juan 6, Angelo Simon 2.
Nonconference
Aiea 51, Le Jardin 47