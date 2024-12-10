Scoreboard – December 10, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Nobel (Calif.) vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

SOCCER

ILH girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou; Pac-Five at Kamehameha; Le Jardin vs. Punahou I-AA at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Waipahu (boys

varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Aiea at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Waianae at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Campbell at Radford (JV at 5:30 p.m.;

varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Campbell (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: exhibition, Eastern

Kentucky vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at

Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,

6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Farrington (boys

varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at McKinley

(varsity, 2 p.m.); Moanalua at Kailua (varsity, 2 p.m.); Kalaheo at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kahuku at Roosevelt

(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Kalaheo (JV at

2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Waianae at Waipahu

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

SOCCER

High School

ILH Boys Varsity

Friday

Pac-Five 2, Le Jardin 2

‘Iolani 1, Saint Louis 0

Punahou 9, Damien 0

Goal Scorers—P5: Not reported. LJA: Not reported. Iol: Brody Awaya. Pun: Not reported. DMS: Not reported.

Prep basketball

Boys varsity

BIIF

Honokaa 65, Pahoa 59

Scorers—Hon: Kukia Tagabi 37, David Aiona 18, Josiah Galdeira 6, Raven Labrador 3, Reighn Barrios 1. Pah: Kyran Canete 32, Rysaiah Abadilla 12, Christian Carvalho 7, Jace Juan 6, Angelo Simon 2.

Nonconference

Aiea 51, Le Jardin 47