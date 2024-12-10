Stephen Tsai: Be wary before you think about transferring

Times are hard on the boulevard, which means this year’s gifts will be unsolicited advice.

>> To the prospective FBS transfer …

The first thing is, if you’re happy, you like your teammates and coaches, and you get enough playing time, just stay. It look a lot of research, money, scouting and conversations with your family, counselors and best friends for a team to make you a scholarship offer. And you got to kick the tires during your recruiting visit. That was a lot mutual investment.

But if you’re considering a move, just remember the market already has been set. The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the negotiations did not start earlier. It’s like the performers at the MTV Video Music Awards. You don’t show up unless you’re assured of winning a “moon man” trophy. The uncles and agents of most top transfer prospects already have been in contact with representatives of other schools.

If you’re set on transferring, make sure to 1) find another home, 2) the next school provides a scholarship, and 3) you earn a degree. Two years ago, Best Colleges reported that half the Division I transfers did not end up at another FBS school. And avoiding student debt is essential. Sallie Mae is not your friend. FAFSA can hurt your parents’ feelings. And the federal tuition forgiveness offer is pau. It is nearly impossible to dispense with student-loan debt, even through bankruptcy.

If the transfer comes with an NIL deal, remember the money is yours, according to the W-2 and ensuing 1040 form. You don’t have to buy your parents a house. You don’t have to invest in your best friend’s business plan. But you do need to pick up the check when you’re eating with your new non-NIL teammates. And you must pay taxes.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> To incoming University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel …

The athletic department, for now, is stable. The deal with BSN Sports (for Nike apparel) is almost finalized. Four UH sports that were faced with eviction in 2026, most notably men’s volleyball, instead will remain in the Big West at an affordable group-affiliate rate of $27,500. All that is left is to activate the search for the next athletic director.

The advice is to redo the criteria. An applicant should need only two things: a college degree (this is a university job, after all) and a blank rap sheet. Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, Bill Belichick and Larry Beil are back in play. Scratch Gates. He’s a college dropout.

For an advisory committee, the suggestion is to not include any current coach (you shouldn’t be able to help pick your boss) or broadcast partner. The committee should include (but not be limited to) arena general manager Rich Sheriff (because his father Stan Sheriff was the best UH AD), football analyst Rich Miano, Bank of Hawaii’s Peter Ho, City Councilwoman Andria Tupola (who often attended football practices), and one of those angry know-it-alls that gripe daily on message boards.

It also is time to scrap the secret candidacies. For too long, some candidates were like the guy who wants to find a new partner before he leaves the current one. If a person wants to be AD, the prospect has to tour the facilities, meet the student-athletes, coaches and staff, and take questions from the public. There also can be a test, such as each candidate has to sign a team for next year’s Rainbow Classic, and then answer budget questions from the State Senate’s Committee on Higher Education.

>> To head football coach Timmy Chang …

Despite his bah-humbug persona, Norm Chow is a gracious and generous man with a deep knowledge of football offenses and evaluating talent. As UH head coach, he would have preferred to be in the coaches’ booth, charts spread on the counter, while he called plays. Instead, he once found himself approving the fertilizer for the grass practice field. Chow, Greg McMackin, Nick Rolovich and you, Timmy, were hired — and judged — for your coaching and play-calling, not administrative work.

After calling a brilliant offensive game in the season finale against New Mexico, you don’t need to hire an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach to replace Dan Morrison, who is retiring next week after a 52-year coaching career. Instead, the suggestion is to take the money and give a portion to defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman and associate head coach Chris Brown, who doubles as a strength coach. With analysts and graduation assistants now allowed to coach and recruit, job titles are blurred. Elevate the staff, especially analysts Cade Socha, PJ Minaya and Jack Ray.