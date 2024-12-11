Letter: Back Ukraine to put lid on Russian aggression

Russia and America failed to build sustainable governments in Afghanistan that could withstand internal revolt. Mirroring the American failure in Vietnam, the Russians have now watched the crumbling of their efforts to support a despised government in Syria.

However, here’s the irony: America finally has a viable ally in Ukraine that is wholeheartedly supported by its citizens to achieve success against Russian aggression, yet we temporize over offering them all possible aid. We should have the discernment to realize that this time we can win if we display sufficient resolve and courage to match that of the Ukrainians.

David Lee

Punchbowl

