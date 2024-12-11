Off the news: Blangiardi doubts plastic bottle ban bill

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration has thrown cold water on a bill to ban single-use plastic bottles at city facilities starting Dec. 31, 2026, then a year later at city-connected concessions, events or programs. City Managing Director Mike Formby said the administration has “reservations” about Bill 59, which gets a second reading with the City Council today.

The city is willing to shift to other materials if they become available at “commensurate prices,” Formby said. Bill co-sponsor Matt Weyer responded that the Council is “open to dialogue” with the administration on the issue, calling Bill 59 an opportunity “to lead by example.”