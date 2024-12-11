Site near Wahiawa is picked for landfill
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi presented the city’s plan to open a new landfill in Central Oahu during a news conference Tuesday. “There’s no path forward for us that does not involve the creation of a new landfill on Oahu,” Blangiardi said.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roger Babcock presented the city’s plan to open a new landfill in Central Oahu during a news conference Tuesday at the Mayor’s Office. Babcock held a plate of ash from HPOWER to show what would go into the landfill.