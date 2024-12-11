‘Tina’ musical tickets on sale Friday

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
By John Berger
Tickets for 2025 performances of “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Blaisdell Center box office and online at broadwayinhawaii.com. Ticket prices start at $50.
Fans know that “Tina” uses the music of Turner as the soundtrack of a bio-musical that portrays her life from her hardscrabble beginnings in Nutbush, Tenn., her discovery by Ike Turner and their rise to stardom as Ike & Turner and, finally, her escape from their violently dysfunctional marriage and resurrection as a solo international superstar.
Tina Turner received 12 Grammy Awards for her work as a solo artist. She died in 2023.
“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” opened on Broadway in 2019, was closed by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in 2021 and ran for 482 regular performances through August 2022. Honolulu will see Jayna Elise as Tina and Sterling Baker-McClary as Ike when “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” plays April 22-27 at Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall.
