Galdiano gets LPGA Tour card

Punahou graduate Mariel Galdiano tied for 13th place Tuesday as LPGA Q-school wrapped up its final stage in Mobile, Ala. The top 25 and ties earned full LPGA status for 2025.
Galdiano’s five-round total of 347 was 11 under par, 16 strokes behind top finisher Miyu Yamashita of Japan.
Galdiano has played on the Epson Tour the past three seasons. She finished 20th on the money list this year.
8 picked for Hawaii Jr. Team
Eight Hawaii junior golfers were named Tuesday to the inaugural 2025 Hawaii Junior Team. The state is one of seven chosen to implement a pilot program under the USGA’s development program. The goal is to identify elite golfers for development opportunities.
The eight golfers chosen to the 2025 team are:
Girls: Kate Nakaoka, Mililani; Alexa Takai, Honolulu; Ava Cepeda, Hauula; and Jacey Kage, Aiea.
Boys: Jake Otani, Hilo; Christopher Chung-Sale, Lahaina; Jordan Takai, Honolulu; and Tyler Loree, Kula, Maui.