Hintnaus joins UH track and field staff

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii women’s track and field coach Tim Boyce announced Monday the addition of Olympic pole vaulter Tom Hintnaus to his coaching staff.

Hintnaus won the gold medal for the United States in an event held in place of the boycotted 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. He represented Brazil, his place of birth, at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Hintnaus previously coached South African pole vaulters during the 1992 Olympics and at the high school level in Hawaii.

UH Hilo’s Peat wins defensive award

Hawaii Hilo center Nadjrick Peat on Monday was named PacWest Men’s Basketball Defender of the Week.

Peat, a senior from Alexandria, Jamaica, totaled eight blocks, 20 rebounds and 24 points as the Vulcans lost to Hawaii Pacific and beat Chaminade. His six blocks against the Silverswords tied a school record.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Peat ranks No. 3 in Division II with 3.0 blocks per game this season. He has won weekly conference defensive honors four times in his career.