Arizona State offensive lineman Leif Fautanu of University Lab, hoisted the Big 12 Championship trophy while celebrating with his Sun Devils teammates arriving home to their field Saturday night. ASU, which was picked to finish last as a new conference member, crushed Iowa State 45-19 to take the conference.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Scored 21 points with 10 rebounds in a 77-73 win over Whitworth, his first double-double after a rough start. The game was within two points with 17 seconds left, but Holtz drew a foul from the Cowboys’ leading scorer and made two free throws to seal it.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Scored 19 points in a 76-55 loss to Lewis & Clark. He scored 35 points in a win over Whittier on Nov. 22,

>> Landyn Jumawan (Leilehua), Northwestern State: Missed only one shot and scored a career-high 14 points in a 72-70 win over Incarnate Word but was held scoreless in 19 minutes two nights later in a 64-57 win over Houston Christian. He has started four straight games in his junior year.

>> EJ Kapihe (Kamehameha), Wooster: Hit all seven shots from the field and scored 15 points in a 74-59 win over Hiram, his second straight game in double figures.

>> Jacob McEnroe (Farrington), Montana Northern: Scored 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench in an 88-72 win over Saint Mary’s, adding five rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Keeli Jade Smith (Hilo), Saint Martin’s: Scored 14 points in 21 minutes in a 78-58 win over Alaska Anchorage, making all six of her free throws. She has started four straight games but was held scoreless on four shots in 13 minutes in her next game, a 105-71 wipeout of Alaska-Anchorage.

FOOTBALL

>> Kealii Ah Yat (Kamehameha), Montana: Led the Grizzlies in passing with 231 yards and rushing with 25 yards in a 35-18 NCAA Tournament loss to South Dakota State, finishing his freshman season with 1,121 yards and seven touchdowns to go with six interceptions. Malae Fonoti (Kahuku) earned some reps on offense for the second straight week and produced 12 yards on four carries and his first three receptions of the season for 19 yards.

>> Leif Fautanu (University), Arizona State: Anchored the offensive line for the Sun Devils in a 45-19 win over Iowa State, helping the offense roll up 245 rushing yards on 39 attempts and allowing only one sack. He was selected first-team All-Big 12 and helped the school to the conference championship in its first year there. Arizona State will play either Texas or Clemson in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-37 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game. Iapani Laloulu (Farrington) held down the offensive line in the shootout as the Ducks earned 466 yards of total offense and Gabriel was only sacked once for 2 yards. Kawika Rogers (Kapaa) got some run on the offensive line as well.

>> Colby Kalaukoa (Kamehameha), Linfield: Led the team with nine tackles, including his first career sack, and forced fumble, but the Wildcats fell 28-18 to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Kalaukoa finished his senior season with 116 tackles in 34 games. Bailey Lee (Kamehameha) started at left guard and Blaze Holani (Saint Louis) contributed two tackles.

>> Noa Purcell (Saint Louis), Colorado-Pueblo: Had six tackles and a hurry, but the Thunderwolves lost 26-23 to Minnesota State in the NCAA Division II playoffs. He finishes his senior season with 61 tackles and five sacks in 23 games with Colorado-Pueblo. He began his career with three seasons at Riverside City College.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Keonilei Akana (Kamehameha), Texas: Had nine digs and three aces in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, sweeps to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southern California. Between Nebraska and Texas, her teams are 120-22 in her career.

>> Lulu Uluave (Punahou), Brigham Young: Had nine digs and three assists, but the Cougars were swept out of the NCAA Tournament by Loyola Chicago. She finishes her freshman season with 353 digs in 113 sets.

>> Megan Nishimura (‘Iolani), Pacific: The senior had 20 digs for the first time this season in a 3-2 win over Weber State in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. She had 14 digs in the second round, but the Tigers fell to Arizona 3-0. She finished her senior season with 729 career digs in 322 sets.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Dug up 12 shots in a sweep of Sacramento State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, then had nine in a sweep of Loyola Marymount in the second round. Stanford will meet Florida on Thursday.

>> Savannah Taosoga (Kahuku), Clarion: Put down eight kills with three digs and a walkoff ace in the third set of a 3-2 loss to West Virginia State and the Golden Eagles fell in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. She had 35 kills in 10 matches this season

>> Kate Yoshimoto (Punahou), Colorado State: Had 15 digs, three assists and two aces, but the Rams lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Texas A&M in four sets. The junior has 1,123 digs in 347 sets in her career.

Dec. 18, Art of Sport LA Bowl

California: Stanley Saole-Mckenzie, DL, Saint Louis

UNLV: Cameron Friel, QB, Kailua; Kela Moore, DB, Campbell; Rashod Tanner, DB, Moanalua; Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu, LB, Campbell; Charles Correa, DL, Saint Louis

Dec 20, College Football Playoff

Notre Dame (vs. Indiana): Kahanu Kia, LB, Punahou; Jordan Botelho, DL, Saint Louis

Dec. 21, College Football Playoff

Clemson: Tristan Martinez, ,WR, ‘Iolani

Texas: Liona Lefau, LB, Kahuku; Tausili Akana, ED, Kamehameha

Dec. 23, Myrtle Beach Bowl

Texas-San Antonio (vs. Coastal Carolina): Buffalo Kruize, OL, Moanalua

Dec. 24, Hawaii Bowl

San Jose State (vs. South Florida): Kyler Halvorsen, K, Kaiser; Laakea Kapoi, OL, Saint Louis; Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole, TE, Campbell; Quincy Likio, DL, Saint Louis

Dec. 26, 68 Ventures Bowl

Arkansas State (vs. Bowling Green): Manny Stevenson, TE, Radford

Dec. 27: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

USC (vs. Texas A&M): Jayden Maiava, QB, Kaimuki; Gino Quinones, OL, Saint Louis

Dec. 27, DirecTV Holiday Bowl

Washington State (vs. Syracuse): Kapena Gushiken, DB, Kamehameha; Tanner Moku, DB, Kamehameha; Hyrum-Benjamin Moors, DT, Kahuku

Dec. 28, Valero Alamo Bowl

BYU (vs. Colorado): Ace Kaufusi, LB, Kahuku; Koa Eldredge, S, Punahou; Enoch Nawahine, RB, Kahuku; Jarinn Kalama, WR, Mililani; Ethan Erickson, TE, Kahuku; Iosefa Letuli, DT, Kaimuki

Dec. 28, Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Colorado State (vs. Miami of Ohio): Mason Muaau, TE, Campbell

Dec. 28, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Nebraska vs. (Boston College): Ben Scott, OL, Saint Louis; Preston Taumua, OL, Waipahu

Dec. 3, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Boise State (vs. Penn State or SMU): Kaonohi Kaniho, S, Kahuku

Dec. 31, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Washington (vs. Louisville): Enokk Vimahi, OL, Kahuku

Jan. 1, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Arizona State (vs. Texas or Clemson): Leif Fautanu, OL, University; Blazen Lono-Wong, DL, Kailua.

Jan. 1, Rose Bowl

Oregon (vs. Ohio State or Tennessee): Dillon Gabriel, QB, Mililani; Kilohana Haasenritter, RB, Hilo; Will Straton, LB, Punahou; Iapani Laloulu, OL, Farrington; Kawika Rogers, OL, Kapaa

Jan. 2, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Mississippi (vs. Duke): Julius Buelow, OL, Kapolei